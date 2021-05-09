Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Raised to Buy at Roth Capital

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $67.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $861,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 770,373 shares of company stock valued at $52,555,951. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

