International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE IBM opened at $145.46 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

