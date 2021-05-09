International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $158.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IFF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.40.

Shares of IFF opened at $146.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $1,254,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

