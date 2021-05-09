International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMXI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. International Money Express has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $554.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.44.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. The firm had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1 EPS for the current year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.