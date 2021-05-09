InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

