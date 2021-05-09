Intesa Sanpaolo’s (ISNPY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.