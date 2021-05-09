Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 389 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 26,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,896 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

GILD opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

