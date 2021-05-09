Intrua Financial LLC Buys 913 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $390.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

