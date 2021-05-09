Intrua Financial LLC Buys Shares of 8,088 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,282,000 after buying an additional 1,304,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,522,000 after buying an additional 51,174 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,770,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,228,000 after buying an additional 27,830 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $106.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

