Intrua Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 136.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $298.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.35 and a 200 day moving average of $291.02. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

