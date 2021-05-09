Intrua Financial LLC Invests $1.04 Million in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,300,000 after purchasing an additional 628,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,970,000 after purchasing an additional 118,641 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 117,881 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,278,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,999,000 after purchasing an additional 114,324 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.