Intrua Financial LLC Invests $2.57 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.7% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $96.63.

