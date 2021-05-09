Intrua Financial LLC Takes $5.87 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.5% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $276.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.20. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

