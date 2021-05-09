Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $13.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

INTZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrusion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $179.32 million, a P/E ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.25. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. Analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $331,125.00. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $121,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,541,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,840,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

