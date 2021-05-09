Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,192,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $224,000. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

