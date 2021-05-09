ION (ION) Market Capitalization Achieves $551,978.54

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $551,978.54 and $23.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ION has traded 61.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00064470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.08 or 0.00326408 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008920 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00029707 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,583,750 coins and its circulating supply is 13,683,750 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

