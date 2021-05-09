Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 100,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,775,272 shares.The stock last traded at $29.90 and had previously closed at $28.61.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.89.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,534,000 after acquiring an additional 452,991 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,250,000 after acquiring an additional 921,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,885,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,048 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,903,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,721,000 after purchasing an additional 71,231 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

