IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Increased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $552,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,968,000 after purchasing an additional 47,539 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in IQVIA by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV stock opened at $234.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.27 and a 200-day moving average of $186.73. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.52 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.18.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.