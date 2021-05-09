iRobot Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) – Analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iRobot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.33. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for iRobot’s FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities cut their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $96.93 on Friday. iRobot has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.81.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

In other iRobot news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Norges Bank bought a new position in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,795,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,583,000 after buying an additional 304,592 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iRobot by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after buying an additional 48,279 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 47,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth about $2,794,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

