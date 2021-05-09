Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Iron Mountain updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.28-3.45 EPS.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,148,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,849. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 92,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,253. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

