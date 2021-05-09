Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,736. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 505,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,164.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 344,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

