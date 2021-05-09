iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,375,000 after buying an additional 333,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 141,463 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,000,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,656,000. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,916,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $99.26 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.88.

