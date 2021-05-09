iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Boosted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

