iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,712,000 after buying an additional 5,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,530,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,314,000 after buying an additional 582,935 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,065,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,068,000 after buying an additional 65,655 shares during the last quarter. Granger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,768,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,271,000 after buying an additional 416,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,460,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,494,000 after buying an additional 29,079 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.09. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $100.78.

