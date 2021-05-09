iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 595,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,235 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $45,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $80.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

