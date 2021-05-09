iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $80.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

