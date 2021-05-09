iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,915,000 after buying an additional 8,085,447 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

