iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 325,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $150.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.84 and its 200-day moving average is $131.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $150.76.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.