iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.