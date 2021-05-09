iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

IJT stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit