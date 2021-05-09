J Sainsbury’s (JSAIY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JSAIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

