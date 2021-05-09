J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,455 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,435,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,234,000 after buying an additional 50,714 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,491,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,432,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA stock opened at $157.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.36.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.