Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 492.1% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $139.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

