Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.95. 844,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,783. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $141.07. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.