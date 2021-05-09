Jacobs Engineering Group (J) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J opened at $139.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.83 and a 200 day moving average of $114.35. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

J has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.85.

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

