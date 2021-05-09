James Lougheed Sells 10,000 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Lougheed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $179,136.00.

NYSE:MXL opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MXL. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

