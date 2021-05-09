James Lougheed Sells 10,000 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
James Lougheed also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 5th, James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $179,136.00.
NYSE:MXL opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MXL. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
