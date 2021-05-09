Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.76 Million Position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 1,924.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,725 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNI opened at $60.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98. First Trust Chindia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

