Jarvis+ Trading Down 29% Over Last Week (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 29% against the dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $1.31 million and $478,706.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00084511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00067195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00105473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.00 or 0.00784714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,302.54 or 0.09124982 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00047902 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.