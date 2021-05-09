JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on JDSPY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

OTCMKTS:JDSPY opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.