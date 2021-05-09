Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.82). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($4.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCPH. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,267,000 after acquiring an additional 75,145 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after acquiring an additional 487,445 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

