Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 863,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,052 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $25,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,847,000 after acquiring an additional 199,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,963,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,150,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,884,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,640,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $33.86 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

