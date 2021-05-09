Jefferies Financial Group Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $385.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $368.11.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $319.08 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total transaction of $11,932,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.