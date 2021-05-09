Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.71) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.04). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.84) EPS.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

ESPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

ESPR opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.84) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $18,200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.