JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Earnings Results

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $6.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. 4,979,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,422. JFrog has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82.

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

