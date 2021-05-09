JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Earnings Results

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $6.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. 4,979,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,422. JFrog has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82.
In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.
