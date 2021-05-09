JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Needham & Company LLC

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 139.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

Shares of FROG opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.82. JFrog has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 75.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 531.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

