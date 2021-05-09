JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Needham & Company LLC

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 139.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FROG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

FROG stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $59.82. JFrog has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $5,229,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $2,285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 721.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

