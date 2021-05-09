JMP Securities Increases Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Price Target to $130.00

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WD. Wedbush raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $104.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $114.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.14.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $246,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $202,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $52,662.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,136 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,020. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,548,000 after purchasing an additional 342,638 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

