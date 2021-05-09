John Abernethy Acquires 15,000 Shares of Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) insider John Abernethy purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,245.00 ($9,460.71).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, John Abernethy purchased 20,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,760.00 ($12,685.71).

On Friday, April 16th, John Abernethy purchased 10,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,780.00 ($6,271.43).

On Wednesday, April 14th, John Abernethy purchased 45,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,375.00 ($28,125.00).

On Tuesday, March 30th, John Abernethy purchased 25,518 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,353.77 ($15,966.98).

On Monday, March 22nd, John Abernethy purchased 15,518 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,671.36 ($9,765.26).

On Wednesday, March 17th, John Abernethy purchased 68,964 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,998.68 ($42,856.20).

On Monday, March 8th, John Abernethy purchased 10,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,880.00 ($6,342.86).

On Tuesday, March 2nd, John Abernethy purchased 10,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,830.00 ($6,307.14).

On Friday, February 19th, John Abernethy acquired 50,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,850.00 ($31,321.43).

On Wednesday, February 17th, John Abernethy acquired 70,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,180.00 ($43,700.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Clime Capital’s payout ratio is -312.50%.

About Clime Capital

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

