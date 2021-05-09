Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 31,441 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 890% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,175 call options.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,090,000 after purchasing an additional 734,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,934,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,262,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,585,000 after acquiring an additional 309,126 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

