Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JOUT stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.76. 227,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,929. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.97. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

In related news, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $49,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $427,684.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,312 shares of company stock worth $1,032,955. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 241.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

