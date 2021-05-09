Joseph M. Nowicki Acquires 6,274 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Stock

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LL stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $701.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,055 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

LL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

